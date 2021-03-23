Atheios One Day Volume Hits $123.00 (ATH)

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. In the last week, Atheios has traded up 32.7% against the dollar. One Atheios token can now be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Atheios has a total market cap of $85,739.93 and approximately $123.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Atheios alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,232.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,712.82 or 0.03101097 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.49 or 0.00339447 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $518.94 or 0.00939556 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $213.78 or 0.00387060 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $223.12 or 0.00403968 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003818 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.30 or 0.00250401 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00022431 BTC.

Atheios Token Profile

Atheios is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 42,142,512 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,848,878 tokens. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Atheios is www.atheios.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Atheios Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atheios should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atheios using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Atheios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atheios and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.