Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) Shares Sold by Avoro Capital Advisors LLC

Avoro Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) by 88.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 372,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,892,500 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Athenex worth $4,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Athenex by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Athenex by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Athenex by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Athenex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Athenex in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider William Wei Zuo sold 419,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total transaction of $1,898,088.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,831.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 16.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on ATNX. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down from $29.00) on shares of Athenex in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Athenex in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Laidlaw lowered their price objective on shares of Athenex from $38.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist cut shares of Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Athenex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.67.

Shares of Athenex stock traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $4.52. The company had a trading volume of 78,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,050,731. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.61. The firm has a market cap of $422.42 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 0.92. Athenex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.93 and a 52-week high of $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.87.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.09). Athenex had a negative return on equity of 66.12% and a negative net margin of 75.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Athenex, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Athenex Company Profile

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

