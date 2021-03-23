Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $58.48

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.48 and traded as low as $58.44. Atlas Copco shares last traded at $58.97, with a volume of 57,644 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. DNB Markets raised shares of Atlas Copco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $71.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.36 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 26.53%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Atlas Copco AB will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Atlas Copco

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

