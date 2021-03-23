Atlas Protocol (ATP) Price Reaches $0.0031

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. In the last seven days, Atlas Protocol has traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar. One Atlas Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Atlas Protocol has a total market cap of $8.02 million and approximately $623,162.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.44 or 0.00467788 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.28 or 0.00063369 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $83.80 or 0.00150525 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00054682 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $429.96 or 0.00772282 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.94 or 0.00075335 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Token Profile

Atlas Protocol’s launch date was November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 tokens. Atlas Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atlasp . The official website for Atlas Protocol is atlasp.io . Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

Buying and Selling Atlas Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

