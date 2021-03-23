ATN (ATN) Hits Market Cap of $1.15 Million

ATN (CURRENCY:ATN) traded up 8.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. One ATN token can currently be purchased for about $0.0136 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. ATN has a total market cap of $1.15 million and $314,152.00 worth of ATN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ATN has traded up 44.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00021283 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00049655 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $345.11 or 0.00624943 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.37 or 0.00065867 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00023383 BTC.

ATN Profile

ATN (ATN) is a token. ATN’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,302,524 tokens. The official website for ATN is atn.io . The Reddit community for ATN is /r/ATN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ATN’s official Twitter account is @atn_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ATN is a global artificial intelligence API marketplace where developers, technology suppliers, and buyers come together to access and develop new and innovative forms of A.I. technology, effectively building the next generation of artificial intelligence in a trusted and collaborative environment. ATN is built on a smart-contract enabled next-generation blockchain to provide AIaaS. ATN creates an environment that gives DApps quick and secure access to A.I. capabilities and services. In order to achieve this, ATN will create and ensure the growth of a DBots/DApps ecosystem. “

ATN Token Trading

