Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) Price Tops $1.71

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. Over the last seven days, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded 20% higher against the US dollar. Atomic Wallet Coin has a total market cap of $18.14 million and approximately $108,193.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atomic Wallet Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.71 or 0.00003060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.19 or 0.00465241 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00063456 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001009 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 35% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00025611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00049449 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $83.91 or 0.00150028 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $346.83 or 0.00620154 BTC.

Atomic Wallet Coin Profile

Atomic Wallet Coin is a coin. Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,603,659 coins. The official website for Atomic Wallet Coin is atomicwallet.io . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Atomic Wallet Coin is medium.com/atomic-wallet . The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atomic is a decentralized multi-cryptocurrency wallet available for Windows, Mac OS and Linux. The wallet uses BitTorrent technology for distributed order book and atomic swap technology for cross-chain custody free exchange. Atomicwallet also features instant exchange options – Changelly and ShapeShift. Atomic Wallet will issue own token, called the AWC (Atomic Wallet Coin). A strict limit of 100M AWC will be created, never to be increased. AWC will run natively on the Ethereum blockchain with ERC20. On April 30rd 2019, 50% of the AWC Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and the same amount released on the Binance Mainnet. Now you can use two ways swap tool between ERC20 and BEP2 tokens. “

Atomic Wallet Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atomic Wallet Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

