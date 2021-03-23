AtromG8 (AG8) Reaches One Day Volume of $290,400.00

AtromG8 (CURRENCY:AG8) traded up 21.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. In the last week, AtromG8 has traded 346.3% higher against the US dollar. One AtromG8 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000267 BTC on major exchanges. AtromG8 has a market capitalization of $1.85 million and $290,400.00 worth of AtromG8 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.23 or 0.00468651 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.18 or 0.00062510 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.54 or 0.00149129 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $442.61 or 0.00809525 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00051775 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.13 or 0.00075227 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000501 BTC.

AtromG8 Coin Profile

AtromG8’s total supply is 12,688,094 coins. The official message board for AtromG8 is atromg8.com/blog . AtromG8’s official website is atromg8.com

AtromG8 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AtromG8 directly using U.S. dollars.

