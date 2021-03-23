AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 37.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,741 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,182 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $827,000. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $905,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,905,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,880,000 after buying an additional 3,447,078 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Centric Wealth Management grew its position in AT&T by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 9,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on T. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.12.

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,341,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,308,223. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.81. The stock has a market cap of $213.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $33.24.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

Further Reading: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.