aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) & Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Head-To-Head Survey

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) and Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.8% of aTyr Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.7% of Solid Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of aTyr Pharma shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.2% of Solid Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

aTyr Pharma has a beta of 2.17, indicating that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Solid Biosciences has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares aTyr Pharma and Solid Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets aTyr Pharma -202.02% -52.75% -38.40% Solid Biosciences N/A -194.22% -140.40%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for aTyr Pharma and Solid Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score aTyr Pharma 0 0 3 0 3.00 Solid Biosciences 0 1 4 0 2.80

aTyr Pharma presently has a consensus price target of $13.67, suggesting a potential upside of 177.78%. Solid Biosciences has a consensus price target of $12.40, suggesting a potential upside of 125.05%. Given aTyr Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe aTyr Pharma is more favorable than Solid Biosciences.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares aTyr Pharma and Solid Biosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio aTyr Pharma $420,000.00 119.31 -$23.60 million ($7.03) -0.70 Solid Biosciences N/A N/A -$117.22 million ($2.91) -1.89

aTyr Pharma has higher revenue and earnings than Solid Biosciences. Solid Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than aTyr Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

aTyr Pharma beats Solid Biosciences on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc., a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its therapeutic candidate pipeline includes ATYR1923, a fusion protein comprising the immuno-modulatory domain of histidyl tRNA synthetase fused of a human antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial. The company has a collaboration with the University of Nebraska Medical Center for the development of NRP2 biology; research collaboration and option agreement with CSL Behring for the development of product candidates derived from up to four tRNA synthetases; and research collaboration with Boston Children's Hospital. It also has license agreement with Kyorin Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of ATYR1923 for ILDs in Japan; and a research collaboration with the Medical University of South Carolina to develop therapeutic antibodies that selectively target specific NRP2 isoforms. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences Inc., a life science company, engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to derive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles. Its portfolio also comprises Anti-LTBP4, a complementary disease modifying program that identifies and develops a monoclonal antibody intended to reduce fibrosis and inflammation by targeting and stabilizing the LTBP4 protein. In addition, the company engages in developing biomarkers and sensors; and Solid Suit program that includes the development of wearable assistive devices that focus on providing functional and therapeutic benefits. Solid Biosciences Inc. has strategic collaboration with Ultragenyx to develop and commercialize new gene therapies for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. Solid Biosciences Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

