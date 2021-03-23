Audius Trading Up 4.2% Over Last Week (AUDIO)

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 23rd. One Audius token can now be purchased for approximately $1.87 or 0.00003406 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Audius has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. Audius has a market capitalization of $224.86 million and approximately $37.95 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.81 or 0.00466829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.73 or 0.00063137 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.47 or 0.00151727 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00052537 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $427.00 or 0.00776202 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.26 or 0.00075007 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Audius Profile

Audius’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com . The official website for Audius is audius.co

Audius Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars.

