Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) CAO Stephen W. Hope Sells 593 Shares

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total value of $159,463.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of Autodesk stock traded up $3.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $269.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,312,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $284.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.82. The firm has a market cap of $59.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $135.52 and a one year high of $321.13.
Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages have recently commented on ADSK. TheStreet raised Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.17.
About Autodesk
Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.
