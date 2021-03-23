Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) CAO Stephen W. Hope Sells 593 Shares

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total value of $159,463.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Autodesk stock traded up $3.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $269.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,312,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $284.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.82. The firm has a market cap of $59.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $135.52 and a one year high of $321.13.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in Autodesk by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADSK. TheStreet raised Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.17.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

