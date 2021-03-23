Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) rose 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $274.92 and last traded at $274.38. Approximately 26,516 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,516,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $265.96.

ADSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Autodesk from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Griffin Securities boosted their target price on Autodesk from $259.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Autodesk from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Autodesk from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.17.

The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.87 billion, a PE ratio of 138.52, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $270.66.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

