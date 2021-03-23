Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) rose 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $274.92 and last traded at $274.38. Approximately 26,516 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,516,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $265.96.
ADSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Autodesk from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Griffin Securities boosted their target price on Autodesk from $259.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Autodesk from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Autodesk from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.17.
The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.87 billion, a PE ratio of 138.52, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $270.66.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.
About Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK)
Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.
