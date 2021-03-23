AutoNation Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:AN)

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 2,068 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,455% compared to the typical volume of 133 put options.

NYSE:AN opened at $87.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.89. AutoNation has a twelve month low of $23.12 and a twelve month high of $92.40.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.42. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AutoNation will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 101,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.28, for a total transaction of $7,926,945.92. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 98,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $7,588,229.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 298,373 shares of company stock valued at $23,576,816. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in AutoNation by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 14,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its stake in AutoNation by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 41,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in AutoNation by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 16,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AutoNation by 275.9% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $73.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

