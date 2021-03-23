Autonio (NIOX) Price Reaches $0.26 on Exchanges

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. In the last week, Autonio has traded up 15.7% against the dollar. One Autonio coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000468 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Autonio has a total market capitalization of $18.80 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.81 or 0.00466829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.73 or 0.00063137 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.47 or 0.00151727 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00052537 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $427.00 or 0.00776202 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.26 or 0.00075007 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Autonio Coin Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 73,100,231 coins. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Autonio’s official website is auton.io

Buying and Selling Autonio

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

