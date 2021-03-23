AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.09

AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.09 and traded as high as $3.15. AutoWeb shares last traded at $3.09, with a volume of 275,239 shares.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AutoWeb in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. AutoWeb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.13.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.09. The stock has a market cap of $40.69 million, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.07. AutoWeb had a negative return on equity of 49.17% and a negative net margin of 10.53%. Equities analysts forecast that AutoWeb, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of AutoWeb during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoWeb during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoWeb during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoWeb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of AutoWeb during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. 12.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO)

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

