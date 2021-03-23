Avidity Partners Management LP Boosts Stock Position in Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX)

Avidity Partners Management LP increased its holdings in Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) by 86.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,430 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP owned approximately 0.18% of Annexon worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Annexon in the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Annexon in the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Annexon by 505.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,582 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Annexon in the third quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Annexon in the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Annexon stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.04. 1,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,023. Annexon, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.33 and a 1 year high of $38.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.22 and a 200-day moving average of $26.20.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Annexon in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Annexon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

