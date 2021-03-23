Avidity Partners Management LP Buys New Holdings in LifeSci Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:LSAQ)

Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in LifeSci Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:LSAQ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,268,000. Avidity Partners Management LP owned approximately 4.00% of LifeSci Acquisition II as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSAQ. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in LifeSci Acquisition II in the fourth quarter worth $8,002,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of LifeSci Acquisition II in the 4th quarter worth about $5,363,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of LifeSci Acquisition II in the 4th quarter worth about $1,163,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in LifeSci Acquisition II during the fourth quarter worth about $851,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in LifeSci Acquisition II in the fourth quarter worth about $534,000.

Shares of LSAQ traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.15. The company had a trading volume of 7,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,013. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.94. LifeSci Acquisition II Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.96 and a 52 week high of $12.68.

LifeSci Acquisition II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the healthcare industry. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

