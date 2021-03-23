Avidity Partners Management LP Buys New Shares in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS)

Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,822,000. Avidity Partners Management LP owned 0.20% of Keros Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,932,000 after purchasing an additional 11,884 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $6,440,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $3,365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Keros Therapeutics news, Director Julius Knowles sold 12,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total transaction of $707,076.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Claudia Ordonez sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total transaction of $64,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $64,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,484 shares of company stock worth $4,082,063.

KROS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Keros Therapeutics from $42.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Keros Therapeutics from $50.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Keros Therapeutics from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Keros Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.80.

NASDAQ KROS traded down $2.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.25. 2,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,102. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.10 and a 12-month high of $88.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.31.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

