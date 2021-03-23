Avidity Partners Management LP Buys New Shares in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,742,000. Avidity Partners Management LP owned approximately 0.09% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 170.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $292,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCKT traded down $4.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.49. The stock had a trading volume of 6,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,792. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.73 and a 12 month high of $67.48. The company has a quick ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 7.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.51. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.21 and a beta of 2.05.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.56). As a group, equities analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, COO Kinnari Patel sold 16,761 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $950,683.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,694,914.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

RCKT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered Rocket Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.64.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has four clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

