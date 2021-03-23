Avidity Partners Management LP Buys Shares of 400,000 Helix Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HLXA)

Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of Helix Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HLXA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,548,000. Avidity Partners Management LP owned 3.35% of Helix Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HLXA. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Helix Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $524,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Helix Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Helix Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in Helix Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $565,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Helix Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $693,000.

Shares of Helix Acquisition stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.30. The company had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,540. Helix Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.16 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.10.

Helix Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

