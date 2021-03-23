Avidity Partners Management LP Decreases Stake in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Avidity Partners Management LP lowered its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) by 71.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237,426 shares during the quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP owned about 0.26% of iTeos Therapeutics worth $3,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITOS traded down $2.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,660. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.54. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $47.61.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for cancer patients. Its product pipeline includes EOS-850, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial.

