Avidity Partners Management LP Takes $1.70 Million Position in BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB)

Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,701,000. Avidity Partners Management LP owned 0.16% of BioAtla at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioAtla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $401,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BioAtla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioAtla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BioAtla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in BioAtla in the fourth quarter valued at $2,381,000.

BioAtla stock traded down $1.28 on Tuesday, reaching $66.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,506. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.65. BioAtla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.15 and a twelve month high of $76.63.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BCAB. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on BioAtla in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on BioAtla in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on BioAtla in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on BioAtla in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

About BioAtla

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

