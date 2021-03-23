Avoro Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 165,000 Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,365,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,000 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC owned 7.49% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals worth $29,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 53.3% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 22,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 7,780 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.75. 7,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 12.24 and a current ratio of 12.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.86. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $4.83 and a 52-week high of $13.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.95 and a beta of 1.55.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.70% and a negative return on equity of 33.91%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.03.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States, France, and Ireland. The company primarily develops FT218, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of narcolepsy patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy. It also markets three sterile injectable drugs used in the hospital setting, including Akovaz that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; Bloxiverz, a cholinesterase inhibitor indicated for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; and Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension.

