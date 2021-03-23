Avoro Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 335,000 Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) by 37.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,225,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335,000 shares during the period. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 2.3% of Avoro Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 7.92% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals worth $136,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acuta Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,613,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,692,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $2,707,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

MDGL traded down $5.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.01. 3,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,710. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 1.19. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.82 and a 1-year high of $137.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.66.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.82) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.98) by $0.16. On average, equities analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -13.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on MDGL. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.00.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) Ã-selective agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.