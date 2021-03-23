Avoro Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 37,500 Shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX)

Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 640,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,500 shares during the quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC owned 1.77% of Black Diamond Therapeutics worth $20,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BDTX. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 4.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Amia Capital LLP increased its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 55.3% in the third quarter. Amia Capital LLP now owns 7,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 161.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614 shares in the last quarter. 65.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BDTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.40.

In other news, insider Brent Hatzis-Schoch sold 11,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $393,999.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,626.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Christopher D. Roberts sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.41, for a total transaction of $78,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,037. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,156 shares of company stock valued at $814,013 in the last three months.

BDTX traded down $1.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.80. 23,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,339. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.28. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.16 and a fifty-two week high of $46.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $859.56 million and a PE ratio of -4.19.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Profile

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a precision oncology medicine company, discovers and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an inhibitor of non-canonical and oncogenic mutations of ErbB kinases epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and tyrosine-protein kinase.

