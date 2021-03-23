Avoro Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,500,000 MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,500,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,955,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.50% of MannKind as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MNKD. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in MannKind during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in MannKind during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in MannKind during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in MannKind by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MannKind during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 29.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on MNKD shares. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on MannKind from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on MannKind from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on MannKind from $2.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of MannKind in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.70.

NASDAQ MNKD traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.40. The stock had a trading volume of 109,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,261,162. MannKind Co. has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $6.25. The stock has a market cap of $840.34 million, a PE ratio of -16.28 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.14.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $18.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 million. On average, research analysts expect that MannKind Co. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. The company offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity used for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

