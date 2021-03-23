Avoro Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,232,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 232,142 shares during the quarter. Marinus Pharmaceuticals makes up about 0.7% of Avoro Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 10.56% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals worth $39,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 3,954 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,954,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 286,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,494,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 692.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 8,320 shares in the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.56.

Shares of MRNS traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.90. 5,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,090. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.92 and a 1-year high of $20.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.59 million, a PE ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.60.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in formulations for two routes, including intravenous (IV) and oral for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

