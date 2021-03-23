Avoro Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,750,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the quarter. Sarepta Therapeutics accounts for 5.1% of Avoro Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.22% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $298,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 4,709 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,363,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $511,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Nia Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,643,000. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on SRPT. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $166.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $143.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.27.

In related news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $835,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,214,518.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director M Kathleen Behrens sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total transaction of $428,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,621,937.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock traded down $3.83 on Tuesday, reaching $79.70. 31,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,305,363. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.80 and its 200-day moving average is $125.51. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $77.01 and a one year high of $181.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 6.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 2.01.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.99) by ($0.41). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.62% and a negative net margin of 121.30%. The firm had revenue of $145.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.54 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.16) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.