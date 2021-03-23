Avoro Capital Advisors LLC Has $130.54 Million Stock Holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP)

Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,350,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500,267 shares during the period. PMV Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 2.2% of Avoro Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC owned about 5.25% of PMV Pharmaceuticals worth $130,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PMVP. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,522,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 148.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,345,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,731,000 after buying an additional 802,977 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,497,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,803,000. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,863,000. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PMVP traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.02. 4,495 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,426. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.45. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.05 and a 1 year high of $63.22.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $4.80. Research analysts forecast that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

