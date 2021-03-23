Avoro Capital Advisors LLC Has $198.31 Million Position in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,550,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the quarter. Acceleron Pharma comprises about 3.4% of Avoro Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC owned about 2.57% of Acceleron Pharma worth $198,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XLRN. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in Acceleron Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,254,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,814,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $232,085,000 after buying an additional 30,102 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 367,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,991,000 after buying an additional 5,780 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 427,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,698,000 after buying an additional 6,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Acceleron Pharma alerts:

In other news, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 4,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.13, for a total value of $515,771.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,422,751.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 2,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total value of $251,983.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,920.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,594 shares of company stock valued at $2,428,537 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. SVB Leerink lowered Acceleron Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.80.

Shares of XLRN stock traded down $5.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,665. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.15 and a 52 week high of $146.15. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of -55.46 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.50.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.29). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 157.84% and a negative return on equity of 31.62%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

Acceleron Pharma Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia under the REBLOZYL name. The company also develops luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and myelofibrosis; Sotatercept for the treatment of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension; and ACE-083, a neuromuscular candidate that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease.

Featured Story: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleron Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.