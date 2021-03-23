Avoro Capital Advisors LLC Has $348 Million Stock Position in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,036,039 shares during the period. Iovance Biotherapeutics makes up about 6.0% of Avoro Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 5.11% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $348,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 50,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 7,610 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $793,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,646,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 6,521 shares in the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on IOVA. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.18.

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,923. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $20.86 and a one year high of $54.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.37.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.