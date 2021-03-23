Avoro Capital Advisors LLC Has $85.32 Million Position in Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL)

Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,800,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the quarter. Trillium Therapeutics comprises approximately 1.5% of Avoro Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC owned about 5.64% of Trillium Therapeutics worth $85,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Frazier Management LLC grew its position in Trillium Therapeutics by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 3,053,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,879,000 after buying an additional 264,664 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 215.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after acquiring an additional 164,792 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 33,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 13,245 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 134.6% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,710,000 after acquiring an additional 573,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. 67.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Trillium Therapeutics news, CEO Jan Skvarka sold 25,000 shares of Trillium Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $375,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,447.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Penka Petrova sold 2,708 shares of Trillium Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total transaction of $39,834.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,834.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,263 shares of company stock worth $661,672.

NASDAQ TRIL traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,869. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.18 and a 52 week high of $20.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.68.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TRIL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Bloom Burton downgraded Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trillium Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.04.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

