Avoro Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST)

Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) by 31.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,950,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,325,000 shares during the quarter. Constellation Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 1.5% of Avoro Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 6.20% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals worth $84,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 203,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Allstate Corp purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

In other Constellation Pharmaceuticals news, insider Karen Valentine sold 17,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total transaction of $584,385.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,385.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Group L. P. Column sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,473 shares of company stock worth $1,340,479. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CNST traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.02. The stock had a trading volume of 15,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,471. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.00. Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $50.90. The company has a quick ratio of 15.81, a current ratio of 15.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 2.80.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Constellation Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.86.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include Pelabresib that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib.

