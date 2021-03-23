Avoro Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $104.25 Million Investment in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,950,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,247,000. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals accounts for 1.8% of Avoro Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC owned about 1.23% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACAD. Swiss National Bank raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 264,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,927,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,702,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,482,000 after purchasing an additional 134,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.95. The company had a trading volume of 20,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,936,865. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.70 and a beta of 1.44. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.35 and a 1 year high of $58.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.79 and a 200 day moving average of $47.32.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 63.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.35%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACAD. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $66.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.94.

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.34, for a total transaction of $185,836.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elena Ridloff sold 2,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $103,801.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,391 shares in the company, valued at $525,888.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,560 shares of company stock worth $3,427,583. Insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

