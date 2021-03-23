Avoro Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $49.07 Million Investment in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,800,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,073,000. Travere Therapeutics makes up 0.8% of Avoro Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.53% of Travere Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TVTX shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered Travere Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $28.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Travere Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

In related news, SVP William E. Rote sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $70,025.00. Also, SVP Elizabeth E. Reed sold 3,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total value of $91,789.25. Insiders sold 31,246 shares of company stock worth $875,013 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TVTX traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.58. The stock had a trading volume of 12,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,681. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.65. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 0.77. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.33 and a twelve month high of $33.09.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($1.94). Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 40.24% and a negative return on equity of 29.27%. The firm had revenue of $50.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.27 million. Research analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. Its products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

