Avoro Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Therapeutics Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RACA)

Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Therapeutics Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RACA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,950,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC owned about 7.12% of Therapeutics Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Therapeutics Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $658,000. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Therapeutics Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RACA traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.05. 400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,649. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.03. Therapeutics Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $21.44.

Therapeutics Acquisition Corp., doing business as Research Alliance Corp. I, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare industry in the United States. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Featured Article: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Therapeutics Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Therapeutics Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.