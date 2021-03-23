Avoro Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 25,000 Shares of Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD)

Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,525,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Relmada Therapeutics makes up approximately 0.8% of Avoro Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC owned 9.39% of Relmada Therapeutics worth $48,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RLMD. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 3.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. 64.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.63, for a total transaction of $100,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Kelly sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,042.03, for a total transaction of $6,388,263.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 151,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,502,501.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,287 shares of company stock valued at $8,202,051. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

RLMD traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.23. 1,866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,601. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.21 million, a P/E ratio of -16.46 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.34. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.01 and a 52-week high of $54.00.

RLMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.

