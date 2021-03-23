Avoro Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 876,986 Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA)

Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 876,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,646,000. Olema Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 0.6% of Avoro Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC owned about 2.28% of Olema Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLMA. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $332,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $591,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $668,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,040,000.

Get Olema Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ OLMA traded up $1.05 on Tuesday, hitting $39.19. 2,994 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,311. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.14. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.12 and a 12 month high of $60.27.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.32). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Olema Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead program is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced, ER-positive, and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.