Avoro Capital Advisors LLC Sells 520,000 Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520,000 shares during the period. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 1.3% of Avoro Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.26% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals worth $74,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 54,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after buying an additional 10,701 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 264.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 10,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DCPH shares. SVB Leerink raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.90.

Shares of DCPH traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.77. The stock had a trading volume of 15,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,577. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 1.49. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.80 and a 1-year high of $68.40.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $19.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.68 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $1,072,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

