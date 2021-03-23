Avoro Capital Advisors LLC Sells 7,450,000 Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) by 67.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,550,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,450,000 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC owned 2.73% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics worth $19,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADAP. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 138.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 1,796.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 10,691 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 9,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total value of $56,013.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 27,520 shares of company stock worth $155,677 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adaptimmune Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

ADAP traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $5.47. 52,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,079,006. The stock has a market cap of $848.60 million, a PE ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.00. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $13.40.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,858.14% and a negative return on equity of 44.94%. Analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

