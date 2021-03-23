Avoro Capital Advisors LLC Takes $432.60 Million Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,850,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,602,000. United Therapeutics accounts for about 7.5% of Avoro Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC owned about 6.41% of United Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 440,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,493,000 after purchasing an additional 171,218 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 364.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,724,000 after purchasing an additional 158,861 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,790,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 121.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 143,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,736,000 after purchasing an additional 78,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 1,073.9% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 37,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,645,000 after purchasing an additional 34,020 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UTHR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on United Therapeutics from $169.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on United Therapeutics from $151.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on United Therapeutics from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. HC Wainwright raised United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.57.

In other news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 2,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $357,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,341,810. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Therapeutics stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.20. The stock had a trading volume of 5,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,610. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.52. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $79.19 and a 12 month high of $181.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $167.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.72.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $384.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.04 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

