Axe 24-Hour Volume Tops $93,063.00 (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 23rd. Axe has a total market cap of $880,655.63 and approximately $93,063.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Axe has traded 153.1% higher against the dollar. One Axe coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000299 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Axe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $390.82 or 0.00698816 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000080 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 33.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000058 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 63.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Axe

AXE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Axe

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.