AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.11% of AXIS Capital worth $4,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,300,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,419,000 after purchasing an additional 476,688 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in AXIS Capital by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 791,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,841,000 after acquiring an additional 35,927 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in AXIS Capital by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 712,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,388,000 after acquiring an additional 88,119 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in AXIS Capital by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 654,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in AXIS Capital by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 616,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,141,000 after acquiring an additional 164,281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

AXIS Capital stock opened at $50.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.74. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $32.82 and a 1-year high of $53.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $785.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.39 million. AXIS Capital had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.40.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.