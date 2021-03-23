Azora Capital LP Acquires 133,825 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Azora Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 31.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 554,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,825 shares during the period. OneMain makes up about 2.4% of Azora Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Azora Capital LP owned 0.41% of OneMain worth $26,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in OneMain by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. 85.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get OneMain alerts:

OMF stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,722. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.03. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.62 and a 52 week high of $59.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 2.28.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.77. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $850.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $3.95 dividend. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $15.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 30.33%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.79%.

OMF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of OneMain from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on OneMain from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of OneMain from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of OneMain from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.43.

In other news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $97,002,554.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Featured Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.