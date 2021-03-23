Azora Capital LP Acquires New Position in Porch Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in Porch Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,411,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,147,000. Porch Group accounts for about 1.8% of Azora Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Azora Capital LP owned approximately 1.73% of Porch Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PRCH. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Porch Group in the fourth quarter worth about $20,176,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Porch Group in the fourth quarter valued at $14,784,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Porch Group in the 4th quarter worth about $8,562,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,734,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Porch Group during the fourth quarter worth $3,852,000. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Porch Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PRCH traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.49. 51,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,181,388. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.27. Porch Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.35 and a 52-week high of $24.41.

PRCH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Porch Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

About Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform for home service companies. It provides moving concierge services that helps homebuyers to save time and make decisions on critical services, including insurance, moving, security, TV/internet, home repair and improvement, and others. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Porch Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Porch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.