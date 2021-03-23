Azora Capital LP Acquires New Shares in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Azora Capital LP acquired a new stake in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 199,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,420,000. Envestnet makes up approximately 1.5% of Azora Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Azora Capital LP owned about 0.37% of Envestnet as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Envestnet by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Envestnet by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 18,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Envestnet by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 10,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Envestnet by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Envestnet by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently commented on ENV shares. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Envestnet in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Envestnet from $96.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Envestnet from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.20.

Shares of Envestnet stock traded up $0.77 on Tuesday, reaching $71.88. 6,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,289. Envestnet, Inc. has a one year low of $45.53 and a one year high of $92.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -548.31 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.69 and a 200 day moving average of $79.36.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.24. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $263.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.17 million. Analysts predict that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Welth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

