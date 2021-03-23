Azora Capital LP Acquires Shares of 1,934,514 Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Azora Capital LP bought a new position in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,934,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,271,000. Paya accounts for approximately 2.4% of Azora Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Azora Capital LP owned approximately 1.66% of Paya at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYA. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Paya during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,869,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Paya during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,303,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paya during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paya during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,225,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paya during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,815,000. 41.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAYA stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,185. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.64 and a beta of 0.05. Paya Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.38 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.70.

Several research firms have weighed in on PAYA. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Paya from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Paya in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Paya in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Paya in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.

About Paya

Paya Holdings Inc provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company process payments across credit/debit card, ACH, and checks. It serves customers through 2,000 distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as healthcare, education, non-profit, government, utilities, and other B2B goods and services.

