Azora Capital LP Buys 762,552 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Azora Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 127.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,360,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 762,552 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group accounts for 4.0% of Azora Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Azora Capital LP owned 0.75% of Janus Henderson Group worth $44,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHG. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. 77.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE JHG traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.64. 6,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,466,841. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52-week low of $11.81 and a 52-week high of $35.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.00, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.48.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.29. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $657.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.30%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.50 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Janus Henderson Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.32.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

