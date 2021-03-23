Azora Capital LP Buys New Shares in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,042,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,482,000. PacWest Bancorp accounts for 2.4% of Azora Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Azora Capital LP owned about 0.89% of PacWest Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in PacWest Bancorp by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PACW shares. Truist upped their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.11.

Shares of PACW stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.59. 33,274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,237,881. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.55. PacWest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.84 and a 12-month high of $42.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.67.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.32. PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 98.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $299.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.68 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 25.64%.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

