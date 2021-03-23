Azora Capital LP Buys Shares of 107,200 Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 107,200 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $14,503,000. Signature Bank comprises 1.3% of Azora Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Azora Capital LP owned about 0.20% of Signature Bank at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 34.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 9,255 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 88.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 39.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 173,979 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,439,000 after purchasing an additional 49,565 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 64.6% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

SBNY traded down $12.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $217.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,444. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $68.98 and a twelve month high of $249.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $216.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 25.40%. The firm had revenue of $419.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.44 million. Equities research analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.63%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SBNY. Compass Point lifted their price target on Signature Bank from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised Signature Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Signature Bank from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Hovde Group raised Signature Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Signature Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.88.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

